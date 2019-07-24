Two people killed in Sumter Co. plane crash

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A plane has crashed in Sumter County, claiming the lives of two people.
The crash happened in a pecan orchard about a mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).
Chiefy Deputy Eric Bryant with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed. Their identities have not yet been released as families are still being notified.
Officials are still working to determine if the single-engine plane took off from Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Americus, or if it was passing through.
