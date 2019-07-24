Two people killed in Sumter Co. plane crash

Two people killed in Sumter Co. plane crash
The scene of the plane crash in Sumter County. (Source: WALB)
By Alex Jones | July 24, 2019 at 3:54 PM EDT - Updated July 24 at 4:18 PM

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A plane has crashed in Sumter County, claiming the lives of two people.

The crash happened in a pecan orchard about a mile north of the Jimmy Carter Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Chiefy Deputy Eric Bryant with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two people were killed. Their identities have not yet been released as families are still being notified.

Officials are still working to determine if the single-engine plane took off from Jimmy Carter Regional Airport in Americus, or if it was passing through.

Watch the full press conference below.

WATCH LIVE: Plane crashes in Sumter County. Officials holding press conference. >>> https://bit.ly/2Gsmgia

Posted by WTVM News Leader 9 on Wednesday, July 24, 2019

News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.