Chattahoochee Valley Libraries removing fines for overdue books

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Readers in the Chattahoochee Valley will no longer have to worry about fines for overdue book.
The Chattahoochee Valley Libraries are going fine free.
Previously, readers would owe $0.25 for every day a book is late. Beginning August 15, there will be no fine for late books.
Alan Harkness, director for Chattahoochee Valley Libraries, says the late fees did not work.
"Because overdue fines aren't really a deterrent to bringing books back on time and when you know that, you have to ask why are we charging for overdues?" said Harkness.
Harkness says it’s more beneficial to get the book back into the library than worry about fines. He says even if books are past due now, they can be brought back to the library and readers can ask for the fine to be waived.
