CPD asks seeking info on man suspected of multiple armed robberies

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently seeking the public’s assistance in gaining information on a man they suspect of multiple armed robbery cases.
39-year-old Edward Egypt Drake was arrested and has been charged with Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of Certain Crimes and various other charges. Police have reason to believe he maybe involved in other crimes.
Anyone with information regarding this matter is asked to please call the CPD Robbery and Assault Unit at (706) 653-3400.
