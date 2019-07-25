CPD enforcing city ordinance requiring life jackets while in the Chattahoochee River

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One life lost in the Chattahoochee River is one too many.
Law enforcement and local residents are now working hard to prevent another drowning by enforcing the city ordinance requiring life jackets while in the water.
There is a new sign right here on the island telling visitors they must wear a life jacket on the water. A class teaching Whitewater kayaking is starting here any minute and they too stress the importance of safety in and around the water.
Hanging out on the riverwalk, reading, fishing, or playing in the water. is fun until someone gets hurt. Multiple signs around the island inform visitors of the city ordinance requiring personal flotation devices.
“I noticed the sign and I told my son that the sign told him I had to hold his hand while he had his life jacket on by the rocks," said Leslie Williams.
“And that’s one of my jobs. We’re really strict about that. We have a zero tolerance if you get in that water and you don’t have a vest on. There could be consequences,” said Corporal Teddy Jackson with the Columbus Police Department.
Jackson patrols the 10-mile stretch of the riverwalk every day. He speaks with visitors about safety around the river, gives out warnings, and even citations when people are not following the rules.
“We’ve talked and talked and talked," Jackson said. "It’s at the point where we have to do something. We don’t want to lose no more lives down here.”
Jackson said he’s tried to increase his visibility on the Whitewater section of the river, but he’s only one officer. A shortage in law enforcement prohibits any additional officers from being assigned to this area. But some said it’s not only up to Jackson to enforce this ordinance.
“Yeah, I think patrolling is not only the police’s responsibility," said Matt Hargrove. "But I think it’s us as citizens responsibility, so us local kayakers, us local rafters, when we do see someone being unsafe around the water, educate them.”
By enforcing the city ordinance, and educating people about the simultaneous beauty and danger of the river, Jackson hopes they be able to prevent another drowning.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.