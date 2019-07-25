Dairy Queen offering $1 Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Satisfy your sweet tooth and give back to your community this week with Dairy Queen.
Participating Dairy Queen locations will be offering $1 Blizzards for Miracle Treat Day on Thursday. $1 or more from every purchase will be donated to your local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital.
All contributions stay local to help kids in our community. This means children at Piedmont Columbus Regional will be helped by your donations.
To help celebrate the day, you are encouraged to use #MiracleTreatDay on social media to invite others to join in on Miracle Treat Day.
As a national partner of CMN Hospitals for 35 years, the DQ brand has raised nearly $150 million for local children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.
For more information about Miracle Treat Day, visit MiracleTreatDay.com.
