GA congressman: Proposed SNAP benefits rule ‘unconscionable and callous’



“This action by the Administration is unconscionable and callous. It will harm the most vulnerable Americans. This rule will kick three million Americans off SNAP, including children, working families, veterans, people with disabilities, and seniors. Hundreds of thousands of children will lose free school meals, which is often their only meal of the day. Grocery retailers are projected to lose $3 billion in sales in a time when grocery stores are disappearing in rural communities—jeopardizing food access and local economies. The USDA acknowledged this change would ‘negatively impact’ food security and make it harder for working Americans to make ends meet. Yet, they are moving forward with this heartless change. The economy is not working for everyone and the Administration should not make it worse by decimating one of our most critical safety net programs,"

Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D - Georgia).

