GA congressman: Proposed SNAP benefits rule ‘unconscionable and callous’

Washington, D.C. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford D. Bishop, Jr. (D - Georgia) slammed the USDA’s proposed rule to limit SNAP benefits.
Bishop chairs the US House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration and related Agencies.
In a statement Bishop's office issued Wednesday, he called the proposed action by the administration "unconscionable and callous."
Bishop said he believes the proposal would harm "the most vulnerable Americans."
The statement said the rule would "kick three million Americans off SNAP, including children, working families, veterans, people with disabilities, and seniors."
Bishop went on to point out that the USDA admitted the change would "negatively impact" food security in the country. "Yet, they are moving forward with this heartless change," Bishop wrote.
The rule is simply proposed by the USDA right now.
There is no word yet on when it could come up for debate.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.