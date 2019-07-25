Grease Monkey donates to Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell; takes girls ziplining

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - June was the month of giving at all Grease Monkey locations in Columbus and Phenix City.
A portion of the proceeds from all oil changes was donated to the local Girls Inc. organization.
Girls Inc. of Columbus and Phenix-Russell received a $2,000 from Grease Money and the auto repair shop also took a group of 36 girls ziplining at Whitewater Express on Wednesday.
"It actually feels really good to give something back. I love my job I love the company I work for, so therefore, to give something back just makes it that much more satisfying,” said Tia Bush and Crystal Houk with Grease Monkey.
"It’s really good. This is my passion. I figured that out not too long ago. To be here with the girls and helping them in any aspect is a great thing," said Melaijah Armstrong, facilitator at Girls Inc. in Phenix City.
Girls Inc. inspires girls to be strong, smart, and bold and equips girls to navigate gender, economic, and social barriers.
