GUEST SEGMENT: Cusseta-Chattahoochee Family Connection hosting back to school bash

CUSSETA, Ga. (WTVM) - As the new school year is approaching, parents and children are looking to start the school year off by gathering needed school supplies.
The Cusseta-Chattahoochee Family Connection is helping the community out with its back -to-school bash. The event takes place Saturday, July 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Roscoe Robinson Recreation Center.
There will be music, games, prizes, free school supplies, and more for the whole family to enjoy.
Charelle Radcliff gives more details about the event.
The Roscoe Robinson Recreation Center is located at 127 Industrial Park Road Cusseta, Georgia.
