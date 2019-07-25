International Softball Cup brings $1.1M to Columbus economy

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Columbus is still feeling the economic impact of the International Softball Cup.
Merri Sherman, director of the Columbus Sports Council, said the week-long event racked in nearly $1.1 million in economic impact. She said every member of the public benefited from the games.
"Overall, what did the waitresses do with the extra tips that they received that week. The housekeepers who were there at the hotels got extra hours, so it all trickles down to our economy and helps really stimulate when we have an event of that magnitude,” said Sherman.
Sherman said the sports council is in the process of finalizing plans with Team USA to have pre-olympic qualifiers in Columbus prior to the 2020 games.
