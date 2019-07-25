At least 3 arrested in LaGrange for breaking into vehicles, stealing guns

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - At least three people in LaGrange have been arrested after allegedly breaking into vehicles and stealing firearms.
Dispatchers in LaGrange received calls from people in multiple apartment complexes that a small red car occupied by several males were breaking into vehicles. One of those citizens was able to provide a partial tag number.
Police stopped the vehicle in the 1200 block of Lafayette Pkwy. The stop and an investigation found that the suspects had just broken into two vehicles in both apartment complexes 911 calls were made from.
Police recovered five firearms and other property that had been stolen from Troup County and Meriwether County within the past 30 days.
LaQunicy Woodard, 18, Bravian Elder, 20, and D’Avanta Parks, 19, were all arrested and are being held in the Troup County Jail. Officers say two 16-year-olds were also involved in the incident, but it is unclear at this time if they were also arrested.
Anyone with information on this incident in asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at (706) 883-2603.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.