Local businessman celebrates ‘National Hire a Veteran Day’ with service member employees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - July 25 marks “National Hire a Veteran Hire Day” reminding employers to consider veterans for open job positions.
Nicholas Bain is a 14-year army veteran who still serves in the reserves.
“The transition from the military to a business is always difficult trying to find that sense of purpose," Bain explained.
Bain owns JDog Junk Removal & Hauling in Columbus.
“It’s a veteran owned and operated system so we could take our core values that we’re ingrained with in the military and apply them to serving our community the way we served our country," Bain said.
Not only is JDog owned by a veteran, but Bain also employs other veterans. He currently has four on staff.
“It’s amazing being able to see veterans that are transitioning from active duty service or retiring being able to find purpose in a veteran owned and operated environment where we were brothers in arms at one point and now we’re brothers in the community. trying to use those core values that we learned in the military to help improve our community area," Bain said.
JDog is a full service junk removal company that Bain started in the Columbus area more than a year ago. Bain says their goal is to keep 60% - 80% of what they pick up out of the landfill by either donating, repurposing or recycling the items.
For more info, visit the JDog Junk Removal website here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.