Mexican man in ICE custody at Stewart Detention Center dies at hospital

LUMPKIN, Ga. (WTVM) - A Mexican man in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Stewart Detention Facility in Lumpkin has died.
44-year-old Pedro Arriago-Santoya passed away at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24 at Piedmont Columbus Regional in Columbus.
Medical staff identified Arriago-Santoya’s preliminary cause of death as cardio-pulmonary arrest secondary to multi-organ system failure, endocarditis, dilated cardiomyopathy with a low ejection fraction and respiratory.
According to an ICE press release, Arriago-Santoya initially complained of abdominal pain to staff of the Stewart Detention Facility on July 20 at 12:57 p.m.
After being seen by a nurse practitioner the same day, he was taken to Southwest Georgia Regional Hospital in Cuthbert.
On July 21, he was transferred to Piedmont Columbus Regional for surgery consultation due to a suspected gallbladder disease.
Arriago-Santoya went into cardiac arrest at Piedmont Columbus Regional on July 22 at 3:57 a.m. Hospital staff placed him on a ventilator after stabilizing him and moved him to the ICU where he remained in a coma.
He went into cardiac arrest again at 2:40 p.m. on July 24 and life-saving measures were taken, but he was pronounced deceased at 3:10 p.m.
Arriago-Santoya was placed in ICE custody on April 24 in Appling County, Ga. following his release from local criminal custody after his Mar. 30 arrest for public drunkenness and probation violations from a May 2015 disorderly conduct conviction.
He was awaiting deportation to Mexico at the time of his death.
Arriago-Santoya is the seventh individual to pass away in ICE custody in Fiscal Year 2019.
