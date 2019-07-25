More Unseasonably Pleasant July Weather!

Humidity levels look to gradually go up again over the weekend, but rain chances remain low with around a 10-20% chance each afternoon. We should be staying dry before the weekend though! Highs should be back on the other side of 90 over the weekend. Next week doesn’t look like anything out of the ordinary for late July. Highs hanging out in the low to mid 90s, turning more humid again, and a chance of a few isolated showers and storms with the heat of the day. Rain coverage still looks pretty unimpressive each day though until we head closer to NEXT weekend.