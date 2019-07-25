Muggies Return This Weekend

Friday is looking like another mostly sunny, dry, and pleasant day. Looks like a cool start once again with everyone starting off in the 60s, with most of us reaching 90 tomorrow afternoon. Heading into this weekend, changes are on the way! The Bermuda high will build to our east, helping to pump back those muggies into the Valley, with moisture continuing to funnel in next week, returning to typical July levels. You know what that means! Rain chances will gradually return, with only an isolated storm or two this weekend, before more typical rain chances return for the work week next week. Temps also look fairly typical, with a slow climb in high temps, back into the expected lower 90s. Tropics remain quiet for now, but won’t stay that way as we head into August.