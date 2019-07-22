Standoff in east Alabama ends with man’s death

RANBURNE, Ala. (WBRC) - A nine-hour standoff in Cleburne County has ended with an officer-involved shooting and the death of a gunman. It all happened Monday in Ranburne.
"His wife thought he'd committed suicide, so we came down here to check, and when we tried to knock on the door and open it, he fired a shot," said Steve Tucker, Ranburne's police chief. Tucker quickly called for backup.
A man claiming to be the man inside the house told WBRC by phone it was a warning shot. “I didn’t know who was breaking into my house,” the man said by phone. He said he didn’t believe he did anything wrong.
A neighbor, Camryn Harris, spoke about witnessing the first gunshot. “I just remember going into my house, and I remember a gunshot going off. And I do remember someone screaming, maybe they were screaming his name, I’m not real sure. And then, right after the gunshot went off, I looked and, like a piece of limb maybe, had blown off the tree, like the bullet had hit the tree. And I just went on into the house, just to be safe, because sometimes this happens, a few times or so,” Harris said.
That brought out law enforcement agencies including the Cleburne County Sheriff's Office, the Oxford Police Department and even the Bowdon Police and Carroll County, Georgia Sheriff's Office.
At one point, the man shot 20 times out of the house hitting the Oxford Police Armored Carrier and a robot.
"Just a few moments ago, they did deploy gas into the residence, the individual was told multiple times to come outside unarmed, with no weapons. He came outside, he pointed the weapon at the officers, at which time they shot him," said Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge.
Partridge says law enforcement maintained contact with the man throughout the day. Partridge believes the man was high on narcotics.
“He told us, and I believe he told [Ranburne Police] at some point, that he was going to die today,” said Partridge.
The gunman’s identity has not been confirmed, pending notification of family.
The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting as standard procedure.
