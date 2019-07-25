Two arrested, one wanted after breaking into cars, police chase with stolen car in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Police in LaGrange have arrested two people and are searching for a third after being led on a high-speed chase.
Police were called to the 100 block of Old Airport Rd. at approximately 2:30 a.m. on July 24 in reference to someone entering vehicles.
As officers arrived to the scene, they saw a white Dodge Charger leaving at a high speed. Drivers led police on a chase south on I-85.
Police arrested Christopher Williams as he was fleeing the vehicle on foot.
Investigators located Jerome Flood at a gas station on Lafayette Pkwy. after the clerk reported a suspicious male asking to use the phone. The clerk reported he had grass in his hair, matching the description of one of the suspects. Police arrested Flood without incident.
From the vehicle, detectives recovered three firearms reported stolen from LaGrange, Carrollton, Ga. and Cummings, Ga. Other stolen items from LaGrange and Carrollton were also recovered. The vehicle itself had been reported stolen in Lithonia, Ga.
LaGrange police detectives and the Carrollton Police Department were able to identify the driver of the vehicle as Christopher Avery.
Both Williams and Flood have been charged with entering an auto, eight counts of theft by receiving stolen property and obstruction of an officer.
Williams and Flood are both being held in the Troup County Jail and arrest warrants have been issued for Avery.
Anyone with information on Avery’s whereabouts is asked to contact LPD at (706) 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers (706) 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.