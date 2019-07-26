Alabama postpones concert in Columbus due to lead singer’s health issues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The group Alabama has postponed its concert that was scheduled for Friday, July 26 at the Columbus Civic Center.
The concert was part of the group’s 50th Anniversary Tour.
Organizers say Randy Owen was advised by doctors to not perform this weekend as he continues treatment for vertigo and migraines.
The concert will be rescheduled, and all tickets purchased for Friday’s show will be honored on the new performance date.
For more information regarding tickets and concert dates, contact Ticketmaster at 7-800-745-3000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.