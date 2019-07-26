Almost 300 citations issued in CPD distracted driving sting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A distracted driving sting by the Columbus Police Department led to almost 300 citations being issued.
According to Lt. Lance Deaton with the CPD Motor Squad, 270 total citations were handed out in the sting that took place in the areas of River Rd. and Bradley Park Dr. in the morning hours of July 26.
133 of those citations were handed out at the River Rd. location, according to Lt. Deaton.
59 of the citations issued were for distracted driving and 70 citations were for seat belts violations. Five people were arrested and face a total of 17 charges.
