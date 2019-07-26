Columbus emergency services respond to house fire on 13th Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Police and Emergency Services were called to the scene of a local residence after it caught fire this morning.
Authorities first responded to the house fire in the 4800 Block of 13th Avenue around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Columbus Fire Fighters found the house to be nearly engulfed in flames.
Crews quickly made entry and were able to out the blaze.
Authorities say the homeowner was not in the residence at the time of the fire and that no one was injured in the incident.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
