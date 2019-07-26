Columbus Fire Department on scene of fire at nursing home

Crews on scene of fire at nursing home on Talbotton Rd. in Columbus (Source: WTVM)
By Alex Jones | July 26, 2019 at 2:51 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 3:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at a nursing home.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Talbotton Rd. just after 2:30 p.m.

Police are asking that you avoid the area until further notice.

Columbus Fire Chief Bryan Watson says it is believed a motor burned on an elevator, creating a large amount of smoke on the second floor of the building. There were no flames.

