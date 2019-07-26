Columbus Fire Department on scene of fire at nursing home

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Fire Department is currently on the scene of a fire at a nursing home.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 900 block of Talbotton Rd. just after 2:30 p.m.
Police are asking that you avoid the area until further notice.
Columbus Fire Chief Bryan Watson says it is believed a motor burned on an elevator, creating a large amount of smoke on the second floor of the building. There were no flames.
News Leader 9 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.
Keep with News Leader 9 on air and online for the latest updates.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.