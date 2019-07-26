Family of victims in Columbus quadruple murder spreads message to leave domestic violence relationships

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and close friends of the victims of a quadruple murder in Columbus came together to remember the life of Jerrica Spellman and her three children, King, Kensley and Khristian Jackson.
The family held a visitation Friday at Lamb’s International Funeral Home on Buena Vista Road. The family said there’s one message they’re wanting to share with the Columbus community.
“All I want from this is for some young lady out there to be encouraged and be brave. To get out of that relationship if it’s a bad one, if it’s abusive. We have three babies and a sweet young lady in there laying to rest,” said Spellman’s older brother, James Freeman.
Freeman said his family is holding on to faith.
“I know they are in God’s hands,” said Spellman’s aunt, Myra Dorsey.
Spellman and her three children were all found stabbed to death at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments.
“It’s a real nightmare to live in an area and then this is what goes on. It’s a nightmare. I cannot fathom what they went through,” said Cynthia Rambo.
The family said the visitation ceremony is a part of a larger issue that needs to be addressed in the community.
“Toxic relationships, young ladies get out of them. Don’t put your folks through this. Say something about it. Young men don’t do that to the ladies. Don’t do that to the families,” said Freeman.
He said behind the tears and the heavy hearts, they’re wanting justice for their loved ones.
“It’s going to be closure. It will be a sense of relief to me that this is over with and my whole family can move on with the healing process.”
The family said the funeral service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at the family’s church. It’ll be a private funeral for the family to say their final goodbyes.
