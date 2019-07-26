Georgia Power employees collect school supplies for United Way’s Stuff the Bus initiative

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Citizens of Georgia Power participated in the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Stuff the Bus initiative this year.
The Georgia Power employees collected school supplies that will be distributed to students in Muscogee, Harris, and Russell counties. The United Way’s 2019 goal is to collect over 6,000 supplies for title 1 schools in the area.
"We want to make sure that the kids start off the school year the right way, feel good about starting their year, and that school supplies are not a barrier for their learning," said Rachel Chambless, United Way’s coordinator of volunteer an engagement and Women United.
"Georgia Power is just one of the many companies in this area that is doing this for the kids and we're just glad to be able to do our part," commented Robert Watkins, with Georgia Power external affairs.
Supplies were boxed for distribution on Thursday.
