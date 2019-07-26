Kinetic Credit Union celebrates ‘Christmas in July’ by giving back to the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Kinetic Credit Union celebrated “Christmas in July” by giving back to the community.
Kinetic employees and their families donated school supplies, children’s clothing, non-perishable food, toys, and more to local agencies.
“We call this our Christmas in July,” said Wanda Rutledge, media relations vice president. “It’s our give day where we give back to the community, all through the year, not just at Christmas. So, we try to provide just a little bit of that living up to our motto of ‘people helping people.’ It just truly warms your heart to help someone to me because we take so much for granted.”
Some of the agencies that received donations include Fort Benning Military Police and Fire Department, NeighborWorks, Children’s Miracle Network. Valley Rescue Mission, and many more.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.