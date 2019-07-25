Lawsuit claims Limestone County teen permanently damaged from Juul addiction

ATHENS, AL (WAFF) - A Limestone County family is filing suit against e-cigarette maker Juul, claiming a 17-year-old in their care suffered brain injuries, addiction and mood disorders after using the product.
Our media partners at the News Courier uncovered the case. The suit also lists Discount Tobacco in Athens, saying it sold Juul products to the boy, knowing he was underage.
The teen is only identified as “A.B.” in the suit. It claims he’s developed a “severe nicotine addiction" and “permanent brain injury” from using Juul. The lawsuit goes on to say that A.B. struggles to function without nicotine and goes through withdraws and emotional outbursts. It also claims that his parents have tried to help him beat the addiction, but things have only gotten worse. The attorneys say Juul is responsible because it’s marketing and design intentionally targets children while minimizing the risks.
To real more, check out Thursday’s edition of the Athens News Courier. We’ll post a link to the full story later this morning, once it goes live on the News Courier’s site.
