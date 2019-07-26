A Nice but Hotter Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A beautiful start to Friday across the Chattahoochee Valley with temperatures ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. Still looking at lower humidity around today, but we’ll gradually see muggier air return in the days ahead as we wrap up the month of July. High temperatures will climb back into the low 90s today and the weekend with mid 90s possible again for next week.
In addition to the returning humidity, some more clouds will be around each afternoon, but rain chances don’t look too promising for the weekend—good news if you have any plans outdoors! Just a 10-20% chance of thundershowers possible through the middle of next week for now; however, a disturbance looks to possibly move into the Southeast closer to NEXT weekend, bringing more moisture and slightly better rain coverage back into the forecast.
