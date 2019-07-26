Opelika to hold public forum addressing violence in the community

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Leaders and community members in East Alabama are banning together this weekend in hopes of putting an end to violence in their area.
The City of Opelika is inviting residents to a free public forum on Saturday, July 27 to address issues they want to solve in the community, including violence and crime.
Organizers say they hope the event will provide a safe and respectful environment for citizens to engage with each other in order to find real ways to lower crime and violence rates in the community.
The event is being put on with help from the Opelika Commission on Crime and Violence which was formed nearly a year ago after a series of homicides in the railroad town.
“Whatever we’ve been doing is not working," says Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. "We’ve got to have citizen involvement, we’ve got to have parents involved.”
The will be held at the Lee County Meeting Center from 10:00 a.m. until noon. For more information, visit the Opelika website here.
