Piedmont Healthcare hires executive director of diversity and inclusion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare hired an executive director of diversity and inclusion.
Columbus native Jo Anne Sims Hill will be Piedmont’s first executive director of diversity and inclusion. Hill recently served as director of diversity and employee engagement for Aflac.
She will be responsible for infusing diversity and inclusion into the culture of Piedmont’s workforce of over 23,000 employees.
“We exist to make a positive difference in every life we touch and the only way we can deliver on that promise is to make sure that we are a place where all are welcome,” said Piedmont Healthcare CEO Kevin Brown. “Jo Anne has a proven track record of leading in the diversity arena and will be responsible for strengthening the culture of diversity and inclusion at Piedmont.”
Hill also serves on the Columbus Mayor’s Commission for Diversity and Prosperity and on the Columbus Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors where she chairs the Diversity and Inclusion Sub-Committee.
“I’m excited to join Piedmont Healthcare and look forward to working with our leaders, clinicians and employees,” Hill said. “I believe that when we celebrate what makes us unique as individuals, we can achieve greatness.”
Hill was included in Black Enterprise Magazine’s Top Executive on Corporate Diversity from 2016 to 2018 and also received the Society of Human Resources Management Atlanta Impact Award, among several other honors.
