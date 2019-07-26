Quiet Weekend Ahead

The front that brought us this gorgeous stretch of weather for July standards now looks to stay to our south through weekend, and into early next week, delaying increased rain chances longer than what was expected yesterday. As a result, only a stray storm is expected over the weekend, with the vast majority of us staying dry. Saturday & Sunday look dry and hot with highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s, which is typical for this time of the year. Front will finally slide north next week, leading to a gradual increase in rain chances, but nothing crazy, just those typical summer storms. Hurricane Season remains quiet for now, but there’s signs that that things may begin picking up as we head into August.