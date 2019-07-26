Stewart Detention Center officials speak on death of man in ICE custody

"Also, here’s the statistical information that explains the portion where we state how exceptionally rare fatalities are in ICE custody. While any death in custody is unfortunate, and is subject to a full review, the reality is fatalities in ICE custody are exceedingly rare and, statistically, fatalities in ICE custody occur at a small fraction of the national average for detained populations in federal or state custody. ICE had a total of 9 detainee deaths out of more than 396,000 individuals in custody for all of Fiscal Year 2018 -- approximately 2.25 deaths per 100,000 persons.