Students awarded scholarships from Phenix City Mayor’s Education and Charity Ball

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The mayor of Phenix City is continuing his annual tradition of awarding college scholarship to deserving teenagers.
The sixth Phenix City Mayor’s Education and Charity Ball was held this year. Around 800 people attended and raised more than $100,000.
Now, 38 students will be receiving college scholarships from the proceeds of the ball.
“The vision is to be able to equip young people an opportunity to have quality of life, and that starts with education," Lowe.
Including the latest recipients, the ball has provided 163 students with college scholarships. Each year, support from the community has grown as more people attend the education and charity ball and give to the cause.
