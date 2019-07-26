Suspect arrested in fatal shooting near Kendrick Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police arrested a suspect is a shooting that left one man dead and another injured near Kendrick Avenue.
Julius Doby, 28, was arrested on Friday, July 26 and is charged with the murder of 25-year-old Johnny Javonta Hawkins and the aggravated assault of 24-year-old Jarvis Devontae Moore.
On Saturday, May 25, police responded to the area in regard to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found Jarvis Devontae Moore, 24 and Hawkins suffering from gunshot wounds.
Hawkins did not survive his injuries.
Doby’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at 8 a.m. The hearing will be rescheduled for Thursday, August 1 at 9 a.m.
