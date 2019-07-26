Talbot Co. Back to School Jam helping families prepare for school after Mar. 3 tornadoes

TALBOTTON, Ga. (WTVM) - After tornadoes ravaged east Ala. and west Ga. on March 3, families were left picking up the pieces. Now that the time for school to begin is coming back around, they may not have the extra money to prepare their children for school the way they would like.
The Talbot County Family Connection is aiming to help those families and more by throwing an extra special version of their annual Back to School Jam.
Partnering with Forrest B. Johnson and Associates, Amerigroup and Delta Sigma Theta’s Columbus-metro chapter, the Back to School Jam is providing children in the community with free school supplies.
Organizers say they prefer students come with a parent, but supplies will still be made available to those who do not.
Free backpacks filled with paper and other school supplies will be available on a first come, first served basis.
The Back to School Jam is taking place Friday, Aug. 2 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Talbot County Family Connection, located at 225 College Ave. in Talbotton.
