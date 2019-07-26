45th Annual Summerfest returns to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Looking for a family-friendly way to celebrate the last few weeks of Summer? Well, The 45th Annual Summerfest is happening this afternoon at the Frank Chester Recreation Center in Columbus.
Leaders at the event will speak to community youth about education, positive self-esteem, and helping to end violence.
Plus, there will also be free health screenings and free school supplies.
Attendees are invited to join in on other fun activities and games throughout the afternoon. Iheart media personalities D.J. Chip and Felicia L. Hamilton will also be appearing at the event.
Leaders from The Columbus Times Newspaper say they started the event to help promote positive family life and give back to the community.
The free Cultural Festival will run from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit the Columbus Times Website here.
