Valley man charged in attempted murder after shooting on Combs St.

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - Police in Valley have arrested a man who witnesses say threatened a man before returning and firing shots in the area.
Officers were called to the 200 block of Combs St. on July 25 at approximately 6:00 p.m. to reports of shots being fired and the shooter fleeing into the woods.
19-year-old Hezekia Randal Terran Morgan reportedly approached a victim and his friends when they began to argue. Morgan allegedly then pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim, threatening to kill him.
The group took the gun from Morgan, beginning an altercation to which Morgan fled to the woods.
A short time later, he returned to the residence with a shotgun and began shooting at the group.
Another couple and their two children who were present at the residence were able to move out of the line of fire.
The initial victim with whom Morgan argued reportedly ran at the shooter, causing Morgan to again retreat to the woods.
Officers located Morgan in the backyard of a nearby residence where they arrested him and took him to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.
The residence and a car were damaged, but no injuries were reported by the victims in this incident.
Morgan has since been released from the hospital and is being held in the Chambers County Detention Facility where he faces charges of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle, shooting into an unoccupied dwelling and four counts of attempted murder.
