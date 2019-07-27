UPDATE: One person injured in boat fire on Lake Harding

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -Troopers with the ALEA Marine Patrol are currently investigating a boat fire that left one person injured this weekend.
Crews with the Beulah Fire/Rescue Department were first called to Lake Harding around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday in reference to a boat on fire.
A Beulah Department fire/rescue boat was dispatched to the scene of the blaze from nearby Po Boys Landing off of Lee Road 334.
ALEA Patrols confirm that one person was injured in the fire and taken to an area hospital for treatment. There is no word on their condition.
Officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest details.
