Children’s Miracle Network hosting 2nd annual Skate for Miracles fundraiser

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Children’s Miracle Network is hosting its second annual skate-a-thon on Friday.
The event took place at Hollywood Connection in Columbus.
Skate for Miracles raises funds and awareness for the children’s hospital at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The skate-a-thon is 12-hour event.
Skaters register as an individual or create teams.
"We could not give the level of support that we give to our kids here if we didn't have support from our community,” said Jessie Brown, Children’s Miracle Network officer for the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation. “We just renovated our NICU that was a $7.8 million project that was 100 percent funded through Children's Miracle Network, and that money is raised one dollar at a time."
Last year, Skate for Miracles raised over $3,000. This year, they the event hopes to raise more to help purchase a NICU transport ambulance.
