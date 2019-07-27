Columbus armed robbery, kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man facing multiple charges in Columbus appeared before a judge on Friday.
Edward Drake, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes.
According to police, they have reason to believe Drake may have been involved in other crimes and is asking the public for assistance in gaining information.
His case was bound over to Superior Court.
