Columbus armed robbery, kidnapping suspect pleads not guilty
By Olivia Gunn | July 26, 2019 at 10:53 PM EDT - Updated July 26 at 11:39 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man facing multiple charges in Columbus appeared before a judge on Friday.

Edward Drake, 39, pleaded not guilty to charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of certain crimes.

According to police, they have reason to believe Drake may have been involved in other crimes and is asking the public for assistance in gaining information.

His case was bound over to Superior Court.

