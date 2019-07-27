Columbus fugitive arrested in Louisiana for armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The search for a wanted Columbus woman has been called off after she was arrested on armed robbery warrants in Louisiana this weekend.
39-year-old Deonne Scott-Brown was arrested on Friday by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office in Donaldsonville, Louisiana.
Authorities began searching for Scott-Brown after a CPD investigation revealed her involvement in the armed robbery of a convenience store in June of 2019. During their investigation, a warrant was obtained for Scott-Brown on charges of armed robbery.
After receiving information that Scott-Brown had traveled to Louisiana, the Columbus Police Department contacted the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office who took her into custody. She is currently being held at the Ascension Parish Jail.
