Columbus Police investigate late-night stabbing on Laurel Oaks Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Columbus Police department is currently investigating a stabbing that occurred this weekend.
Police were first called to the 5900 block of Laurel Oaks Drive in reference to a person being stabbed by a knife at approximately 11:45 on Friday night.
Few details have been released as Police continue to investigate the case. It is not yet clear what led to the stabbing or the extent of the injuries for those involved.
