Columbus residents report discolored water, CWW responds



"Our crews have completed the repair on the broken water main. Additional work to clear sediment and air out of the lines is ongoing by flushing hydrants in the affected areas. As a result of this cleaning and clearing of lines, some customers may experience temporary discolored water. Customers are advised to run their faucets until the water is clear. Water should clear throughout the afternoon and evening. If customers continue to experience discolored water, call CWW at 706-649-3400. Emergency after hours crews are available and will respond as quickly as possible. CWW thanks our customers for their patience and understanding"

Vic Burchfield, Columbus Water Works Vice President

