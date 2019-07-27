Columbus residents report discolored water, CWW responds

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a water main break on Friday, residents across Columbus have reported yellow or discolored water coming from their faucets this weekend.
According to the Columbus Water Works(CWW), a water main broke on Friday evening causing outages in the Lakebottom and Uptown areas. The break also lead to flooding and traffic issues near the area of Wynnton Road.
Officials say the broken main has been repaired, but that water may be temporarily discolored as crews work to clear sediment and air out of the lines.
CWW advises customers with discolored water to wait until the water is clear before using for drinking. If the water is already clear then it is drinkable.
Below is a statement from Columbus Water Works on the issue:
