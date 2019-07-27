Deaths rates are rising for young people, according to a new report from the CDC

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Death rates among young and middle-aged people appear to be on the rise. The U.S. is seeing a significant increase in recent death rates among young and middle aged adults.
That’s according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Between 2012 and 2017 death rates climbed 21-percent among white and black adults, ages 25 to 44 and 13-percent among Hispanic adults in the same age group.
While the report didn’t analyze what’s behind the rise in mortality, doctors with the American Public Health Association say it’s likely opioid abuse is mostly to blame.
To reverse this worsening health trend, experts say the U.S. should continue to focus on addressing the opioid epidemic as well as rates of obesity.
Experts also encourage a healthier diet, more exercise and ditching cigarettes and tobacco.
