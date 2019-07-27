Local organization helps kids prepare for upcoming school year

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The new school year is right around the corner and many local organizations teamed up this weekend to make sure that every child has what they need to succeed.
On Saturday, local business owners and members of the Columbus Modern Free Masons came together to hold a free “Back to School Drive."
The organizations provided free school supplies and haircuts to local youngsters as they prepare for the upcoming school year.
Plus, attendees were invited to enjoy free food, fun, and even a bouncy house for the kids to play in.
Sponsors for the local event included Zipporah Chapter #668, Modern Designs Hair Studio, Liberator Lodge #430, and Water Raiders Lodge #221.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.