Longtime LGBTQ liaison to Columbus Mayor’s Office steps down from role

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A longtime LGBTQ liaison to the Columbus Mayor’s Office is stepping down from the role.
Jeremy Hobbs said after almost six years of representing the community, it’s time for someone with different opinions and experiences to assist Mayor Skip Henderson.
Jacy Jenkins from Pop Uptown is Henderson’s choice to be the next liaison. Jenkins is already involved in creating nondiscrimination ordinances in the city.
"We need to always have that position revolving so other people can get in there, because we're never going to go anywhere with just Jeremy's ideas,” said Hobbs. “We have to go with fresh ideas, new vision, new energy and that's what it's all about. We need that also on our city council and government."
Hobbs said he feels honored to have served for so long an dis excited to see how Jenkins takes the role and moves the LGBTQ community forward.
