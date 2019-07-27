NAACP hosts 32nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The 32nd annual Freedom Fund Banquet for the Phenix City/Russell County NAACP was held Friday night.
“We Can’t Rest Now. The Stakes are too High!” was the theme of this year’s banquet which took place at Central High School. The event focused on not being complacent for voting rights and other issues, amongst escalating political fights.
The keynote speaker of the event was longtime civil rights activist and outspoken advocate for justice, Tonza Thomas. Thomas is also the former president of the Columbus NAACP.
"This event is one of our main fundraisers to help us with the financial obligations of the unit, and the running of the unit. So, we put a lot of work into it and a lot of planning, so we are looking for it to be a great success tonight," said Alfonza Seldon, NAACP Phenix City president.
The NAACP was founded in 1909 and is the oldest civil rights organization in the United States. The NAACP has fought for equal rights for African Americans and all Americans who have suffered from discrimination and persecution.
