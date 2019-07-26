Rally, vigil set to honor gas station clerk killed in Brundidge

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two days have passed since Troy University student Neil Kumar was shot and killed during a robbery at the Gulf Gas station on Highway 10. Law enforcement continues to search for the suspect while the small city deals with shock, sadness, and fear.
“As a pastor, I look at this as evil. This is pure evil,” said Chad Manion, pastor at Salem Baptist Church. “It’s not real unless it’s here and happening to us, so now it’s real. Very real.”
Kumar was working part time at the gas station while he was pursuing his masters in computer science at Troy. Police say he was opening the store Wednesday morning when the shooter came in, stole cash, and shot him at near point-blank range. There was no struggle between Kumar and the shooter. The violent crime happened in less than a minute and video shows the killer casually walked away.
“No fear about what he was doing. That’s what we’re talking about," Manion stated. "We’re all afraid. We shouldn’t have to be the ones afraid. It should be those who are criminals who are fearful of what might happen in this city. When there’s no fear among bad guys that they’re not going to get caught or not going to get in trouble for what they’re doing.”
During a press conference Thursday, both the Pike County sheriff and Brundidge police chief confirmed they hadn’t seen a violent crime like this in the city during their time in law enforcement in the area.
A $4,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kumar’s killer is being offered. Investigators have also released some surveillance video of the robbery to help in the search.
Delana Flowers owns the One Stop, a non-profit community organization for youth, located a short 3-minute walk from the gas station.
"When I went by, I saw yellow tape. At first I didn’t know what was going on. It kind of hit me and my son goes to the store a lot. He said, ‘Oh my gosh, I hope it’s not Neil.’ That’s the first thing he said,” according to Flowers, "Neil is always sweet, so it’s hard when you can put a face to the victim. It makes it hard.”
She says the fear of the violent crime initially pushed her to want to get gun to protect herself and her family. But after thinking about it more, she decided to use fear to pull the community together to protect each other.
“It takes a village, too, even when it comes to crime. They say it takes a village to raise a child. It takes a village when it comes to crime for it to stop,” said Flowers.
She’s organizing the Mothers Against Crime rally and vigil in Neil’s honor, and other members of the community who have been impacted by violence.
“I want to encourage people to step out and stand up in the community. I want to encourage them that we are one,” said Flowers.
The vigil is set for Sunday from 6 pm - 8 pm. It will start at the Piggly Wiggly and end at Brundidge City Hall. The candle vigil for Neil is set for 7:30 p.m. Local community members, and church leaders are expected to speak at the rally.
Kumar’s killer was dressed in all black but little else has been determined to help identify him. If you have any information, call your local law enforcement office.
