Two injured after motorcycle crash in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle wreck in LaGrange left two people injured this weekend.
On Saturday approximately 6:30 a.m, officers of the LaGrange Police Department responded to the 100 block of Alton Drive in reference to a subject who appeared to be injured beating on the door of the residence.
Upon officers arrival, they noticed that a black motorcycle had crashed into a vehicle in the driveway of the Alton Drive residence.
Police say the crash appeared to have occurred after the motorcyclist failed to stay in his lane, left the roadway, and crashed into the parked vehicle.
Both the driver and the female passenger were thrown from the motorcycle and had multiple injuries. They were flown to a surrounding hospital for further medical treatment.
Authorities say the case is still under investigation. If anyone has any information about this incident please contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706 883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706 812-1000.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.