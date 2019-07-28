Blistering Heat Later This Week!

Rain chances look to stay low Sunday, and for the next few days as dry air continues to plague the Valley. While it has felt more pleasant, we could certainly use the rain with drought conditions still present across portions of Georgia & Alabama. High temps will climb into the mid-90s mid-week in response to this. Good news is that this will not last. Another unusual cold front will move in the from the NW late week, increasing rain chances, and helping to break the heat a bit. This front will not push through, but will help keep us cooler with a bit more cloud cover & 30-40% rain chances by next weekend. Tropics are quiet as of today, but there are rumblings that activity may begin to pick up in about a week. Stay tuned!