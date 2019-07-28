Columbus church hopes to connect community by providing meals to those in need

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -This weekend members from one local church gathered together to make sure no one in our community goes hungry.
Allen Temple A.M.E. Church held their feeding the community event on Saturday morning near Washington Avenue.
The Columbus organization has been feeding citizens hot lunches for little over a year now. Leaders say they have been able to provide the surrounding community with over 400 meals in that time. They also deliver food to nearby shelters and nursing homes.
Church members say it is important that people in the community are fed both physically and spiritually.
Leaders echo this saying their ministry is all about connecting people to god, people to people, and people to the community.
The church plans to continue providing meals to those in our area who are in need. For more information, visit the Allen Temple A.M.E. Church website here.
