Loved ones gather to remember the lives of a Columbus mother and her three children

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and friends gathered this weekend to say their goodbyes after the tragic loss of a local mother and her three children.
A little over a week ago, 29-year-old Jerrica Spellman and her three young children were all found brutally stabbed to death in a South Columbus apartment. Columbus Police believe the horrifying incident stemmed from a domestic violence dispute between Spellman and her alleged boyfriend.
3-year-old King, 1-year-old Kensley and 1-month-old Khristian all lost their lives in the incident, a tragedy that many had trouble accepting.
“I feel like these babies didn’t deserve it. Lord knows they didn’t. They are precious in the eyes of the lord and I feel like the enemy has come in and tried to destroy things,” said Minister Lakeshia Thomas, a friend of the family.
Despite the heartbreaking situation, loved ones joined together this weekend for an emotional celebration of the lives and legacies left by Spellman and her children.
Hundreds gathered for the funeral at the Peaceful Holiness Church on Saturday morning.
Friends and family took time during the ceremony to reflect on the good moments and memories they shared with Spellman and the children. They told touching stories of Jerrica’s zest for life and the children’s bright and bubbly personalities.
Family says that although the lives of the children were cut short, they will never forget the impact they made. Loved ones recalled playing with the children and say their innocent and positive spirits brought joy to so many who knew them.
“I got these little items right here I plan on leaving with my nephew. This is some of his favorite toys football and believe it or not jingle blocks,” said Spellman’s brother, Corenza Freeman.
Spellman’s brother says that although this is a tough day for their family, it is also a time to say goodbye and begin finding peace.
”It’s a great day that we can put this all to rest and begin working on the healing and the closure. My family definitely needs closure because as we all know this was tragic and it’s going to take us some time to heal from this. But to me this is the beginning of the healing process.” said Freeman.
Jerrica Spellman and her family will now be laid to rest in their hometown of Jesup, Georgia.
