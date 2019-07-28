One injured in shooting on Gentian Boulevard, CPD investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Local authorities are investigating a shooting on Gentian Blvd. that left one person injured this weekend.
Columbus Police & Fire/EMS were first called to the Hill Apartments at around 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
Authorities say one individual suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.
It is not yet clear what led to the shooting, but Police are continuing to investigate. Stay with News Leader 9 for the latest updates.
